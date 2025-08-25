  • home icon
With Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay Out, AEW Original Gets Cleared to Return After Months - Reports

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:39 GMT
Both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are expected to be out for long. (Image via X/@AEW)
Both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are expected to be out for a long time (Image via X/@AEW)

AEW has been hit with longterm injuries to two of its most popular superstars. Both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were written off television following brutal attacks from The Death Riders and Kazichuka Okada, respectively, as they tend to their injuries.

In their absence, the promotion needs fan-favorite superstars of similar calibre to hold down the fort, and it seems like one such wrestler is returning soon. AEW original Orange Cassidy is reportedly set to return to the ring after being away for months, with his last appearance coming in March.

A recent report from Bodyslam suggests that Orange Cassidy could be set to return anytime soon. The report added that Freshly Squeezed was in London this weekend, where Forbidden Door was held, and has been medically cleared for a return.

Cassidy was reported to have torn his pectoral muscle in April and hasn't been seen since losing a number-one contender's match for the International Championship in March. He is now said to be waiting for creative to put him back on TV.

Multiple wrestlers returned at AEWxNJPW's Forbidden Door 2025

Forbidden Door 2025 was a hugely successful event, with almost 19,000 fans in attendance. Apart from exciting matches and a title change, fans even got to witness two surprise returns at the show in London. The first star to make her return on the show was fan favorite Jamie Hayter.

The former AEW Women's World Champion returned to assist Queen Aminata in her brawl against the Triangle of Madness. The next surprise on the show was the return of former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem had been off television for over a year and returned to attack Prince Nana, who helped fend off Kazuchika Okada after he attacked Swerve Strickland. He would then be revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family, as he embraced both Okada and Callis.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
