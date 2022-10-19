2-time champion heaps praise on AEW star Sting for being 'easy to work with' (Exclusive)

Former two-time WCW Tag Team Champion Bryan Clark recently spoke about his experience working with fellow wrestling veteran Sting.

Clark was one half of the "KroniK" tag team in both WCW and WWE during his career, teaming with Brian Adams. The duo also spent 85 days as the All Japan Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions in 2002. However, their most memorable run arguably came in WCW, where they interacted with top stars like The Vigilante.

During an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted show, Clark was asked about his time in WCW with Sting. In response, he noted The Icon is one of the easiest people he's ever worked with.

“Loved it, super easy to work with. He would let me call most of the match when I worked house shows and even some stuff on TV and stuff. Super guy, easy to work with,” said Clark. [15:41 - 15:54]

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2000: WCW Monday Nitro taping @ The Docklands Arena, London, England: "London Lethal Lottery" Final: Scott Steiner and @Sting defeated Kronik. #OnThisDay in 2000: WCW Monday Nitro taping @ The Docklands Arena, London, England: "London Lethal Lottery" Final: Scott Steiner and @Sting defeated Kronik. https://t.co/XflzhnrlsM

Not only did Clark face the AEW star, but he also teamed up with him on multiple occasions. They were also part of the final WarGames Match in WCW history on the September 4, 2000, edition of Nitro.

Sting is amazingly still undefeated in AEW

Sting is part of an awe-inspiring group of people who are still undefeated in All Elite Wrestling.

The Icon currently sits at a record of 12-0, with all those bouts being variations of tag team matches. However, that doesn't mean he and his protege Darby Allin have had it easy.

POV @Rob_Povia Seeing a 62-year-old @Sting dive from the top rope both inspires me to do great things and teaches me not to whine about being old at 43 #AEW Dynamite #AEW Seeing a 62-year-old @Sting dive from the top rope both inspires me to do great things and teaches me not to whine about being old at 43 👏 #AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/DSkIFBXTD1

The face-painted duo has outclassed multiple top tandems in the company, including former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, FTR, and the current champions The Acclaimed.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also taken a page out of Darby Allin's book as he has consistently performed high-risk moves during his current tenure. It will be interesting to see who will step up to the team in the coming months.

