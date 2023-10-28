2-time champion picks up big win on AEW TV return after 730 days

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, fans saw the return of the two-time RMP Lockettes Champion. The returning star in question is Abadon.

Abadon usually wrestled on Dark and Dark Elevation, but since the closing of both shows, the Living dead girl has been nowhere to be seen since 2021. The latter made her long-awaited return this week on Rampage.

A Fatal-4 Way Match was announced to determine the next contender of the AEW Women's World Championship on Rampage. The match included Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Abadon.

This was a huge opportunity for every star competing in the match as the winner would get a chance to face Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship on Collision.

The match saw Abadon defeat Blue, Nightingale, and Anna. This win was significant for Abadon as she was absent from AEW Television for 730 days. Her last TV appearance before this was in 2021, where she faced Britt Baker in a Trick or Treat match.

Abadon will now face the Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, on Collision, and the winner of that match will face Toni Storm at Full Gear.

