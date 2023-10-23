Update on status of AEW star missing for 352 days - Reports

Despite boasting one of the most stacked rosters in wrestling history, AEW is often criticized for not utilizing more of its talent on television. One of the stars who has been with the company for years but has barely ever been seen on TV is Abadon.

AEW's resident Living Dead Girl was often featured on the company's YouTube programs, Dark and Dark: Elevation. Since both of those shows were canceled, however, Abadon seems to have vanished.

While they are still competing in dark matches now and then – the last one coming at a Dynamite taping in June of this year – Abadon hasn't been seen on camera since an episode of AEW Dark in November 2022. The Living Dead Girl hasn't wrestled on weekly television or pay-per-view since an episode of Rampage back in October 2021.

In a Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Abadon is still signed with the company but was simply not being utilized. Sapp was told that it was a matter of "the in-ring matching the character" and noted that the star has worked hard to get into shape.

Missing AEW star Abadon teases return with four-word message

Despite being absent from television for so long, Abadon has remained active on social media and often interacts with fans and talent. The Living Dead Girl posted a message back in July that got fans excited for a potential return.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Abadon wrote:

"My time will come."

Little is known about Abadon, but it's clear that the star is ready and willing to make the most of any opportunity given by the company. Whether they get the chance to showcase their skills on television in the near future remains to be seen.

