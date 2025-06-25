2-time champion sends a warning to Hurt Syndicate hours before AEW Dynamite

A rising star has sent a warning to the Hurt Syndicate. This happened hours before AEW Dynamite, where the faction is set to appear live.
Kevin Knight returned to All Elite Wrestling TV earlier this year and competed in a televised singles match against Jay White on the 29th March episode of Collision. Since then, he has been a regular feature on programming and even formed a tag team with Speedball Mike Bailey called JetSpeed. The duo have been teaming together since the 9th April episode of Dynamite when they teamed with Will Ospreay and Mark Briscoe against CRU, Ricochet, and The Beast Mortos. Now, JetSpeed is trying to get themselves a tag title match.
A few weeks ago, at Fyter Fest, they interrupted the Hurt Syndicate and challenged them to a match. The following week, they teamed with Mascara Dorada against Bobby Lashley, MJF, and Shelton but unfortunately lost the match. However, it looks like Kevin and Mike Bailey are not done with MVP's group.
This week on Dynamite, MVP and his faction are set to appear live. Kevin Knight caught wind of this on social media and issued a warning to the group.
Hurt Syndicate's MJF says he hates his job just before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in professional wrestling at the moment because he knows how to generate heat. A good example of this was when he got heat for unmasking Mistico following their match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. With Dynamite set to take place in Seattle, Washington, this week, the former AEW World Champion thought he would get a head start on getting the fans to hate him.
The Salt of the Earth took to social media to explain how much he hates Washington and his job because it forces him to travel to such places.
"Every time I land in the state of Washington I get this feeling of intense dread. It’s easily in my top 5 least favorite states. Just a horrible place filled with gross hipsters, s**tty weather, and a horrible airport. Just truly bad vibes. I hate my job," MJF wrote.
It will be interesting to hear what The Hurt Syndicate has to say on Dynamite.
