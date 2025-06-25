"I hate my job" - MJF fires a wild rant just ahead of AEW Dynamite 

AEW star MJF is currently a member of the Hurt Syndicate. His time in this faction has been decent, and hopefully, he will capture gold soon. Apart from him, this group comprises former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

This week's Dynamite will happen at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The Hurt Syndicate is being advertised for the show, and fans worldwide are anticipating their next move. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Maxwell Jacob Friedman released a statement on X. He wrote that he despises Washington because of its hipsters, bad weather, and horrible airport. Additionally, he revealed that he hates his job because he is forced to travel to places he dislikes.

Trending

"Every time I land in the state of Washington I get this feeling of intense dread. It’s easily in my top 5 least favorite states. Just a horrible place filled with gross hipsters, s**tty weather, and a horrible airport. Just truly bad vibes. I hate my job." MJF wrote.

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Becky Lynch believes she could defeat MJF in a promo battle

Becky Lynch is a modern-day great. She is one of WWE's biggest names and has held the Women's World Championship a staggering five times. The Lass Kicker played a small role in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2. Interestingly, MJF is also a part of this movie.

In a recent interaction with Variety, Lynch unexpectedly claimed that she would defeat The Salt of the Earth if they had a promo battle. However, this was all in jest.

"You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats," said Lynch. [H/T: ITR]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a former AEW World Champion and will probably hold this title multiple times in the future. Hopefully, will second title run will happen soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!