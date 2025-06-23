The Hurt Syndicate member makes huge revelation about AEW star he reportedly knocked out once

A member of The Hurt Syndicate recalled an interesting occurrence with a former AEW World Champion. According to a report, the syndicate member once knocked out the star for real.
The Hurt Syndicate member, MVP, made an interesting revelation about the AEW star, Chris Jericho. At the 'Jericho Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea-Part Deux: Second Wave' event back in 2020, MVP reportedly knocked out Jericho for real during their heated exchange of words.
Nevertheless, MVP recently praised Chris Jericho's professionalism in the pro wrestling business while speaking on the Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze podcast. MVP disclosed that Jericho once campaigned to lose against him because it helped him. He also recalled how he put over MJF during his time in MLW in a similar situation.
"Chris Jericho campaigned for me to beat him one day in a match. And Chris Jericho said 'It doesn't hurt me to lose to you, but it does a lot you to beat me.' And he campaigned for me to win. And I learned that and I went 'Okay.' There are certain...Like, when I was in MLW with MJF, we had a match, I put MJF over. And it reminds me of that period, you know? It didn't hurt me, and where he was at in his time in his career coming up, it was a really good win for him. And that's professionalism," MVP said. [H/T: WrestlingINC]
The Hurt Syndicate Member wants a retirement tour in AEW
The Hurt Syndicate member, MVP, has had a number of matches on the indie scene this year, including a match on AEW Dynamite in January. He also has a desire for a retirement tour.
Speaking on the Marking Out podcast, MVP said that he wants his retirement tour to be here in AEW.
“At this stage of the game for me, like, I don’t have to do it. I just still enjoy doing it. When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway. I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour, let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city.’”
Only time will tell if MVP gets to have a proper retirement tour before finally hanging up his boots.