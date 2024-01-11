Current WWE Superstar legitimately knocked out Chris Jericho on his cruise - Reports

Some information has recently surfaced regarding an incident that happened in 2020. Chris Jericho was allegedly laid out by a particular WWE Superstar. This was MVP.

In an edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast that aired last week, Brian Last brought up how he knew of a story of how Jericho was knocked out on his cruise. This then brought up speculation regarding the true story and who laid him out.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that after asking around, he discovered the identity of the man with whom Chris Jericho got into a fight, and it was MVP. This happened during Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea – Part Deux: Second Wave in 2020.

An exchange of words between the two reportedly led to tensions flaring up.

A few months later, the two ran into each other in a hotel in Houston, where they reportedly had another heated exchange.

Chris Jericho's cruise is set to return this year

Coincidentally, Chris Jericho looks to bring back the same cruise event where he was laid back in 2020, as he revealed that the 2024 edition of the Rock N’ Wrestling Rager will happen soon.

This will be a cruise from Miami to Cozumel in Mexico that showcases great wrestling and music for the fans who are part of the event to enjoy.

He revealed that this will be taking place at the end of this month and will feature several big names in AEW, including many of the up-and-coming talent the promotion offers.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at this event and what matches the people attending it will witness in a one-of-a-kind wrestling event.

