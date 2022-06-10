MVP reportedly had 'tense' confrontation with former AEW World Champion at a hotel

WWE Superstar MVP was reportedly involved in a heated confrontation with current AEW star Chris Jericho at a hotel.

Chris Jericho and Montel Vontavious Porter aren't exactly on good terms in real life. Last year, Porter revealed Jericho blocked him on Twitter for telling him to delete a controversial tweet about the presidential race.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two got into a confrontation at a hotel in Houston, Texas, on May 18, 2022.

Meltzer wrote that the confrontation happened at 1 a.m. following the AEW Dynamite tapings. He noted that the duo had a falling out about 18 months ago. He added that Jericho was chatting with fellow AEW star Matt Hardy when Porter showed up. The people around the duo thought they were joking around. It soon dawned on them that Jericho and Porter were serious. The situation was 'tense,' but things reportedly didn't escalate.

The former AEW World Champion did take a shot at MVP by saying he doesn't fight jobbers, and the latter didn't take the insult kindly. He was seen shouting about it in the lobby.

What happened between Chris Jericho and MVP in 2020?

In April 2021, Montel Vontavious Porter told ex-WWE star Lance Storm that he couldn't see Chris Jericho's tweets because he was blocked. A fan chimed in and brought up an old tweet made by Porter to Jericho in November 2020. Porter had told Jericho to delete a controversial political tweet, leading to him getting blocked. He confirmed the same to the fan.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race? Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race?

Judging by Meltzer's report, there seems to be no love lost between Jericho and MVP, and the duo isn't fond of each other. Thankfully, the situation didn't worsen, and the two wrestlers went their separate ways. While it's highly unlikely, here's hoping Jericho and Porter settle their differences somewhere down the line and bury the hatchet.

