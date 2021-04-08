WWE RAW star on why Chris Jericho blocked him on social media

WWE RAW star MVP has disclosed on social media why Chris Jericho blocked him on Twitter. The former United States champion said the AEW star blocked him after he told him to delete a tweet back in November.

MVP and Chris Jericho were on the WWE roster at the same time during the former's first run with the company. The two feuded against each other back in 2008 and 2009 on RAW.

Lance Storm recently quote tweeted a Chris Jericho tweet where the former AEW World Champion was giving away five virtual coaching sessions with Storm. MVP replied to Storm's tweet, saying that he couldn't see what Jericho had tweeted because he was blocked by the Demo God.

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

While replying to another Twitter account, MVP confirmed that Chris Jericho blocked him for the reply mentioned below, where he told Jericho to delete a tweet.

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

Yup — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

The tweet in question was Chris Jericho talking about the US Presidential election and the conspiracy surrounding the delay in announcing the Presidential race's winner. Jericho got a lot of flak for the tweet, with former WWE Superstar CM Punk taking a shot at him too.

iM nOt A pOlItIcAl PeRsOn pic.twitter.com/7B6kYNTBF4 — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 4, 2020

Chris Jericho and other wrestlers' donations to political parties

Chris Jericho and Donald Trump Jr.

Chris Jericho is seen as a pro-Republican politician as he has previously donated to the Republican party. A report last year revealed that the AEW star donated $3000 to Donald Trump's campaign.

The likes of The Undertaker, Linda McMahon and Executive Producer Kevin Dunn have also made donations to the Republican party in the past.

Jericho has previously hosted Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., on his podcast. Jericho stated that he's not a "political pundit" and that his podcast isn't a wrestling podcast but an "everything show." The former WWE star stated that he likes to bring interesting people on his podcast.