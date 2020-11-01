Election season is here. It is no surprise that some of the biggest names from WWE and AEW are weighing in on the Democratic-Republican debate. Many of them have made some sizeable donations to further these causes.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, using data provided by the Federal Election Commission, has noted that the biggest donors to the Trump and Republican campaigns are Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, and Linda McMahon.

The inclusion of McMahon as a top donor does not come as much of a surprise, considering she served as the 25th Administrator of Small Business Administration under the Trump regime.

WWE Legend The Undertaker has made a sizeable donation

The data also shows that The Undertaker has made a sizeable overall contribution of 7000 dollars to Trump's 2020 campaign, with a donation of 1000 dollars being made in September.

In addition to Taker, other WWE professionals such as John Gaburick, Drake Wuertz, and Kevin Dunn have made donations to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed. AEW's Chris Jericho has also donated 3000 dollars to Trump's cause in October.

While some of the big names in professional seem to be gravitating towards the Republican cause, the same can also be said for Joe Biden and the Democratic campaign.

The Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue has received donations from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's son Dewey Foley and WWE's Sarah Schreiber. Another notable donor is WWE screenwriter Ed Koskey, who made a donation of 300 dollars to the Democratic National Committee.

There have also been those who have chosen to criticise some of the causes. The most notable one being Mick Foley, who has spoken out against Trump on a number of occasions, suggesting that "democracy is at stake" during these elections.

Despite the different causes being supported by professional wrestler's across the United States, WWE's political connection cannot come as much of a shock to the WWE Universe. Especially considering Donald Trump's past rivalry with WWE CEO Vince McMahon, which culminated in an epic clash at WrestleMania 23.