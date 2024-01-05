Several AEW stars announced for Chris Jericho's latest project

Several top AEW talent have been announced to be a part of Chris Jericho's latest venture. The Ocho has been a staple of the company since its inception, and it is clear that he intends to carry on in that role in various capacities.

The 2024 edition of the Jericho Cruise was recently announced via a post on X, and it promises to be a spectacular event judging from the sheer volume of performers set to appear in it.

The tweet mentions some of the hottest stars in AEW, including International Champion Orange Cassidy, former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, former Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M, the meteorically rising Swerve Strickland and his charismatic manager Prince Nana, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, ROH six-man tag champions The Gates of Agony, and former IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, among others.

The cruise will feature many more upcoming and promising wrestlers, such as Sky Blue, Daniel Garcia, Nick Wayne, Top Flight, and Action Andretti, alongside veterans like Christopher Daniels, Taya Valkyrie, Roppongi Vice, and Lance Archer.

The Jericho Cruise is set to last from January 26 to 30, 2024. The event was originally started in 2018 in collaboration with Ring of Honor and it was held again in 2020 and 2021 in partnership with AEW. The cruise blends performances of professional wrestling, music as well as stand-up sets in a truly engaging live experience.

Top AEW star credits Chris Jericho as a multimedia "architect"

One of AEW's fastest-rising performers has praised Chris Jericho for viably branching out into industries outside of wrestling, and for sustaining those interests consistently.

Swerve Strickland hailed Chris Jericho as an architect of multimedia in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone. The former Tag Team Champion is himself a prolifically creative individual, producing music as Swerve the Realest and also as one of the hosts of the Swerve City Podcast.

"I've always said, he's [Chris Jericho] kind of like the architect in the multimedia personality in pro wrestling," said Strickland. "And to be able to go overseas, do tours, do his Cruise, perform on that with his band, and then do that on 'All In' in front of 80,000 people, then do a podcast, then do television and do musical guest appearances on "Masked Singer" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Strickland commended the first AEW World Champion for his credentials as a successful musician, podcaster, author, and spoken word performer, acknowledging the role the latter played in creating a model for being a top star in wrestling while thriving at other endeavors alongside it.

"You lose a lot of sleep, man, but he's really paved the way for me to even be able to think this was a possibility." [H/T WrestlingInc]

