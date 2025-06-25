Blockbuster plans for Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution 2 (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular stars in WWE and has been a regular part of television programming since returning at WrestleMania 41. The Man returned to team up with Lyra Valkyria in a match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the Show of Shows, but betrayed her on the RAW after 'Mania.

Lynch has been involved in a rivalry with the former Women's Intercontinental Champion ever since, and WrestleVotes recently confirmed huge plans for The Man. With WWE's second-ever Evolution PLE just around the corner, multiple blockbuster matches seem to be on the cards.

Addressing the event during the latest episode of the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he stated that a three-way match between Lynch, Lyra, and Bayley is being set for the event. Becky Lynch attacked Bayley to take her spot at WrestleMania, and the Hugger has targeted the Intercontinental Champion every week since returning.

"The only thing I can really speak about, and we saw it last night, [is] the three-way forming between Becky, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. That seems to be in play for Evolution, but the Liv injury still affecting things, they've had a full week to figure it out, don't know where certain matches stand because of that, but the one that does seem clear is this three-way for the Intercontinental championship," WrestleVotes said. [From 8:10 onwards]

Becky Lynch won the Women 's IC Title off Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, ending Lyra's reign at 145 days. Bayley challenged Becky to a title match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, but Lyra interrupted to attack Lynch. This cost Bayley the match as Becky retained her title, increasing animosity between the three women.

