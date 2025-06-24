Bayley breaks silence after top WWE star accidentally costs her the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Bayley has broken her social media silence after failing to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW. Becky Lynch retained her title after Lyra Valkyria interfered in the contest, leading to a DQ finish.

Valkyria is the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. She lost the title to Lynch at the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Bayley returned to WWE television on the June 9 episode of RAW, attacking The Man and eventually earning herself a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On Instagram, Bayley posted photos from her match on RAW and sent a message in the caption, breaking her social media silence in the process.

"F*@#," Bayley wrote.

You can check out Bayley's Instagram post below.

Lynch took out Bayley before WrestleMania 41. The attack forced The Role Model to miss this year's Show of Shows, where she was set to team up with Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lynch stepped in for the injured Bayley, and she and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo lost the title the very next day on RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez became four-time Women's Tag Team Champions in the process. Post-match, The Man turned heel by attacking her former mentee.

Bill Apter discussed the possible reason why WWE inserted Bayley into a feud with Becky Lynch

Bill Apter believes that Bayley might've been inserted in a feud with Becky Lynch because WWE felt the need to give The Role Model a prominent position in the company.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer said the following about the Grand Slam Champion's booking:

"You know, Becky was attacked by Bayley. So maybe there's been a lot going on the internet. Is Bayley gonna leave, is Bayley this, is Bayley that? So maybe they have to placate Bayley to stay and give her another program with Becky for the belt."

Bayley's feud with Lynch seems far from over. The two could cross paths once again, with Lyra Valkyria also playing a role in the program.

