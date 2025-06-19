Real reason WWE inserted Bayley into a feud with Becky Lynch, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE's plans with Bayley. The star is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The Role Model was removed from WrestleMania after a backstage attack left her incapacitated. Weeks later, Becky Lynch admitted to being the mystery attacker. Bayley got her revenge last week on RAW as she returned to destroy The Man. Since then, the two stars have been in a bitter feud over the Women's IC Title.

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the online chatter about The Role Model possibly being on her way out. He felt WWE needed to give the star a prominent position on the roster to influence her decision to stay with the company. Bill noted this was the company's way of making the star feel valued.

"You know, Becky was attacked by Bayley. So maybe there's been a lot going on the internet. Is Bayley gonna leave, is Bayley this, is Bayley that? So maybe they have to placate Bayley to stay and give her another program with Becky for the belt." [From 2:47 onwards]

This past week on WWE RAW, the two women were again face-to-face and exchanged insults. Things got heated as The Man tried to hit a sneak shot but was repelled by Bayley. The two will face each other on RAW next week with the Women's IC Title on the line.

