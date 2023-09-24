2-time champion teases return to AEW programming after 323 days, puts Julia Hart on notice

A current AEW star who has been absent for more than 300 days has seemingly called out House of Black's Julia Hart, teasing a potential return to TV in the process. The name in question is Abadon.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Julia Hart locked horns with Kiera Hogan, aiming to extend her impressive winning streak. Before the bout, she took out Willow Nightingale with the black mist. Meanwhile, Abadon, who last wrestled on the company's programming on the November 4, 2022, episode of Dark, took to Twitter to challenge Hart.

On the latest episode of Collision, Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan, putting the entire women's division on notice. Abadon reacted to a video of Hart's entrance, mentioning that she wanted to take on the House of Black member.

Here is what the two-time champion tweeted while reacting to Hart's entrance on Collision:

"🤔 I want a shot at Ghoulia."

Julia Hart, accompanied by her stablemate Brody King, also issued a challenge to Kris Statlander for the TBS Women's Championship. Only time will tell whether Hart can capture the gold at WrestleDream 2023. The pay-per-view is set to take place on October 1 in Seattle, Washington.