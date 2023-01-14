2-Time world champion seemingly confirms AEW departure by signing with popular promotion

Frankie Kazarian may have confirmed his AEW departure after announcing he had joined IMPACT Wrestling on a long-term deal.

Kazarian signed with AEW in 2019 while he was a part of the SCU trio with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky. With Sky, he became the inaugural champions of the tag titles, reigning for 83 days before losing to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. He notably feuded with his former partner for the TNT Title towards the middle of 2022.

He challenged for the title unsuccessfully on Rampage before losing alongside Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing to Sky, Ethan Page, and the debuting Paige VanZant. He last wrestled for AEW in December 2022.

The former two-time PWG World Champion returned to IMPACT Wrestling last year. With the promotion, he had previously held the X-Division and World Tag Team Titles on several occasions.

Kazarian announced tonight at the promotion's Hard to Kill event that he had signed a long-term deal with the company, implying he has departed All Elite Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling later confirmed the news via their official social media. The move isn't too surprising, considering the veteran won the X-Division Title again in October last year.

Kazarian didn't lose the gold, opting instead to cash in on his 'Option C' title contract. He unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at Overdrive 2022.

What do you make of the switch? Let us know in the comments section below.

