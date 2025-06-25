2-time WWE champion breaks silence after huge match announced for AEW Dynamite

A former WWE champion is scheduled to compete on AEW Dynamite this week. The star in question has now broken her silence following the announcement of her match.

Athena has been a dominant force in ROH for the past couple of years. She is the current reigning ROH Women's World Champion and has held the title for 928 days. During her title reign, the former NXT Women's Champion has looked unstoppable, defending against all challengers. Recently, she has been making appearances on AEW TV. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion competed in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and lost in the semi-final to Mercedes Mone.

After All Elite Wrestling announced the Women's Casino Gauntlet for All In: Texas, the company made a Four-Way match between Willow Nightingale, Athena, Thunder Rosa, and Kris Statlander to determine who would get the number one spot in the gauntlet at the pay-per-view.

Following this match announcement, Athena took to social media to reiterate that Texas is her home state and this is her time.

"My moment , my time, my home Tonight #AEWDynamite becomes #AthenaEliteWrestling."

Athena reportedly set for huge match at AEW All In: Texas

Although Athena is competing in a four-way match to determine the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas, the Jacksonville-based promotion might have other plans for the ROH Women's World Champion.

In recent weeks, Athena has had some issues with Thunder Rosa, and the two of them even found themselves on opposite sides in an eight-woman tag match on last week's episode of Collision.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Athena vs Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women's World Championship is the current plan for All In: Texas.

"That (Athena vs Thunder Rosa for the ROH Womens Title @ AEW All In: Texas) is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks." [H/T WrestlePurists]

It will be interesting to see whether this match will be made official soon.

