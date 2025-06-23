Major AEW plans for record breaking champion revealed [Reports]

AEW is gearing up for its premier event, All In: Texas 2025, which will take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With the marquee show on the horizon, a record-breaking champion's plans are reportedly set in stone.

The superstar, who has surpassed 900 days as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion recently, is Athena. She has recently had a few altercations with top star Thunder Rosa. The duo was on opposite sides and collided in an eight-woman tag team showdown on the recent edition of Collision.

This was her first appearance on AEW television since losing to Mercedes Mone. Athena teamed up with Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, and Thekla to defeat Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminta, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the plan is for Athena to defend her Ring of Honor Women's Championship. Meltzer added that the recent developments have hinted towards that direction, which has the potential to be a marquee showdown.

“That (Athena vs Thunder Rosa for the ROH Womens Title @ AEW All In: Texas) is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

Athena is eyeing to compete at AEW All In: Texas

Athena has proven herself to be a remarkable female wrestler with her tenure as the ROH Women's World Champion. Moreover, The Fallen Angel has been open about her aspiration to compete at AEW All In: Texas and remained optimistic that it could still happen.

"I don't know if that's in my stars," Athena said. "If not, I have a Ring of Honor pay-per-view that I will probably be defending my championship on. You know, I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn't on All In, but honestly, there's still time."

With speculations hinting at a huge showdown between Athena and Thunder Rosa, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will book this marquee match for the biggest show of his company.

