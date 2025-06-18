  • home icon
  • "I would probably be super bummed out" - Record-setting champion desperate to compete at AEW All In: Texas

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jun 18, 2025 20:53 GMT
AEW All In: Texas is fast approaching, and one of Tony Khan's most accomplished talents is salivating over the prospect of wrestling at the biggest non-WWE wrestling event of the year. Although she doesn't have a spot on the card yet, Athena recently expressed her desire to compete at the event.

Athena has made only sporadic appearances on AEW television lately, but she remains the ROH Women's World Champion and the longest-reigning champion in the company's history. She's gotten herself involved in a rivalry with Thunder Rosa in the past few weeks, and many fans are hoping to see the two duke it out at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, next month.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino for The Takedown on SI, The Fallen Goddess addressed the possibility of competing in her home state at All In. The former Ember Moon of WWE confirmed that she would be disappointed if she were left off the card, but she likely still has an ROH Women's World Title defense to look forward to at Supercard of Honor the night before:

"I don't know if that's in my stars," Athena said. "If not, I have a Ring of Honor pay-per-view that I will probably be defending my championship on. You know, I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn't on All In, but honestly, there's still time."
AEW's Athena praises Naomi following Money in the Bank win

Before signing with AEW, Athena was a major player in WWE, specifically in NXT, where she held multiple championships and was a dominant force. She moved on a few years ago but still maintains friendships with her former colleagues.

Her friend Naomi emerged victorious in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and The Fallen Goddess couldn't help but celebrate. She sent The Glow an exuberant message after the PLE, writing:

"Proceed with caution!!! Hell yes @TheTrinity_Fatu !!! My sis!!!"

Athena and her protege, Billie Starkz, are set to take on Thunder Rosa and Persephone at ROH/CMLL Global Wars in Arena Mexico tonight. Whether the Forever ROH Women's World Champion can make it onto the All In card remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
