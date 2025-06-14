Tony Khan makes huge announcement regarding record-breaking champion's future

Tony Khan's AEW is set to make its debut in Mexico this coming Wednesday with a Grand Slam special and ROH x CMLL: Global Wars. Ahead of the shows, Khan gave a major update regarding a record-breaking champion who is currently on a historic title reign. The announcement was made on X/Twitter as the promotion prepares for both events at Arena Mexico on June 18.

The title-holder in question is ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who has held the belt for over 900 days, and is set to return to in-ring action for the event. The Fallen Goddess incidentally has not wrestled in AEW since April, as she is focused on her run in Ring of Honor instead.

The former Ember Moon will team up with Billie Starkz to face the duo of Persephone and Thunder Rosa at the upcoming ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico event. Rosa has some unfinished business with Athena. Last week on Ring of Honor on HonorClub, La Mera Mera even saved Rachel Armstrong from an assault by The Forever Champion.

Confirming the match on X/Twitter, Tony Khan wrote:

"This Wednesday 6/18 @CMLL_OFICIAL / @ringofhonor Global Wars Arena México @AthenaPalmer_FG / @BillieStarkz vs Persephone / @thunderrosa22 After Thunder’s altercation with The Fallen Goddess, La Mera Mera will team with Persephone vs ROH Women’s World Champion Athena + Billie Starkz!"

With speculation online that Thunder Rosa will be the next challenger to Athena's title, this bout serves as an interesting teaser for a potential championship match between the two stars.

Mercedes Mone tells Tony Khan not to let her go to Ring of Honor; praises Athena

Following her win at Double or Nothing, at the post-show media scrum with Tony Khan, Mercedes Mone praised Athena for her work at ROH. However, she followed up with a bold statement.

The CEO claimed that she is not afraid of debuting in Ring of Honor and running it back with The Forever Champion.

"I mean, don't make me go to Ring of Honor, right Tony [Khan]? And I am not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I have ever been in the ring with and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her," said Mone. [From 46:10 to 46:41]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Athena and Mone last fought in the semi-finals of the 2025 Owen Hart tournament on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, where The CEO was victorious.

