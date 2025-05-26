At Double or Nothing 2025, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone achieved something spectacular. She defeated Jamie Hayter in the final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup. By doing so, she has become the Number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. If she defeats Toni Storm at All In, she will win the AEW Women's World Title for the first time in her career.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Mone has wrestled talented names such as Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, Harley Cameron, and more. Recently, she locked horns with former WWE star Athena in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup. This match was well-received by fans in attendance and worldwide. The two wrestlers tore the house apart and showcased brilliant chemistry. Interestingly, at the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, the CEO praised the Fallen Goddess. Additionally, she said that she is not afraid of debuting in Ring of Honor and battling her again.

"I mean, don't make me go to Ring of Honor, right Tony? And I am not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I have ever been in the ring with and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her," she said. [From 46:10 to 46:41]

Mercedes Mone said that one of her reasons for joining AEW was to battle Toni Storm

Both Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm were once signed to WWE. The former joined AEW last year while the latter signed in 2022. Interestingly, in the above media-scrum, the CEO revealed that one of the main reasons she came to the company was to stand toe to toe with Storm.

"She’s legit one of the reasons why I came to AEW. She put AEW on storm for me. I couldn’t stop watching every single week because of her. But I’m ready to dethrone the ‘Timeless’ one and we’re gonna go onto the revolution of Mercedes Mone," she said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling. However, there is a strong possibility that she will dethrone Storm.

