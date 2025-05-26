Toni Storm on relationship with AEW star: "We're casual lovers"

At Double or Nothing 2025, Timeless Toni Storm locked horns with former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship. This match was well received by fans worldwide, and it is expected that WON's Dave Meltzer will reward it with more than three stars.

Toni Storm was successful in defending her title, which means she will enter All In 2025 as AEW Women's World Champion. Interestingly, Storm and Shirakawa have a close relationship in real life. They are good friends and deeply respect each other. After the above match, they shared a passionate kiss in the ring, which was reportedly a tribute to their friendship. At Double or Nothing's post-show media scrum, the Timeless One explained she and the former Wonder of Stardom Champion were casual lovers, and whatever they had between them was unserious.

"It's more of a casual thing. Just a bit of fun. Nothing serious. We're just having fun. We're casual lovers. We have a lovely time," said Storm.

2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Mercedes Mone showers Toni Storm with praise

In the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup final at Double or Nothing, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter. By doing so, she has become the number one contender for Storm's title. The two women will lock horns at All In 2025 and hopefully have a memorable showdown.

Interestingly, at DoN's post-show media scrum, the CEO revealed that Toni Storm was one of the reasons behind her joining the Jacksonville-based company.

"She’s legit one of the reasons why I came to AEW. She put AEW on storm for me. I couldn’t stop watching every single week because of her. But I’m ready to dethrone the ‘Timeless’ one and we’re gonna go onto the revolution of Mercedes Mone," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

If Mone defeats Storm at All In 2025, she will create history, making her the GOAT of women's wrestling.

