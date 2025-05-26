Jon Moxley's All In 2025 opponent officially confirmed at AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship was confirmed at Double or Nothing tonight. He has held the title for over seven months. After defeating many top contenders, he is still standing tall as the promotion's ace. However, his title reign may be in jeopardy as a new challenger was recently confirmed at the pay-per-view.

Ad

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has been trying to win the title back for the past two years. He has done unspeakable things during that time. After reaching the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the star admitted that he was on a path of redemption. While his opponent Will Ospreay claimed that he was on a path of ascension.

The duo battled tonight at Double or Nothing. The main event of the night stole the show. Many close calls and storytelling kept fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, Hangman Page defeated The Aerial Assassin with a Buckshot Lariat. This victory confirmed that the Cowboy will face Jon Moxley in the main event of All In: Texas with the AEW World Championship on the line.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Will Hangman Page finally dethrone Jon Moxley and complete his redemption story? Only time will tell!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More