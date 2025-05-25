Major AEW star suddenly gets a new name ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

A popular AEW star was given an interesting nickname just before Double or Nothing tomorrow night. They were christened with this name by another member of the roster.
Kris Statlander is a major part of the company's women's division. Although she only has one belt under her list of accolades, as a former TBS Champion, she has several moments to remember her by. She has also competed against almost all of the top names on the roster.
Earlier today, Mariah May posted a picture of herself with the 29-year-old. This was a mirror picture showing both of them possibly backstage at one of AEW's shows. It is unclear whether this was a recent one or not.
"stat daddy" Mariah wrote.
Interestingly, The Glamour and Statlander have yet to share the ring in the promotion.
Mariah May has spoken up about her AEW hiatus
The Woman from Hell has not been seen for some time now. Her last appearance in AEW was at Revolution, where she faced Toni Storm in their Hollywood Ending match.
Her absence from the company comes at an interesting time, as she is in her contract year and has been linked to a move to WWE. A fan recently brought up Storm's comment towards her, as many speculated on her future moves.
Mariah May replied to the post and claimed that she was on vacation. This seemed to be her way of explaining why she hasn't been seen on the Tony Khan-led company for some time.
"god forbid a girl takes a vacation," wrote Mariah.
Check out Mariah May's tweet below:
There have been reports of her contract being up by around August. It is unclear if this means that she will be on a hiatus until she finds a new deal with the company or with WWE. Should the latter be the case, the Hollywood Ending match would be her final bout in the promotion.