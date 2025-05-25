Major AEW star suddenly gets a new name ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

A popular AEW star was given an interesting nickname just before Double or Nothing tomorrow night. They were christened with this name by another member of the roster.

Ad

Kris Statlander is a major part of the company's women's division. Although she only has one belt under her list of accolades, as a former TBS Champion, she has several moments to remember her by. She has also competed against almost all of the top names on the roster.

Earlier today, Mariah May posted a picture of herself with the 29-year-old. This was a mirror picture showing both of them possibly backstage at one of AEW's shows. It is unclear whether this was a recent one or not.

Ad

Trending

"stat daddy" Mariah wrote.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, The Glamour and Statlander have yet to share the ring in the promotion.

Mariah May has spoken up about her AEW hiatus

The Woman from Hell has not been seen for some time now. Her last appearance in AEW was at Revolution, where she faced Toni Storm in their Hollywood Ending match.

Her absence from the company comes at an interesting time, as she is in her contract year and has been linked to a move to WWE. A fan recently brought up Storm's comment towards her, as many speculated on her future moves.

Ad

Mariah May replied to the post and claimed that she was on vacation. This seemed to be her way of explaining why she hasn't been seen on the Tony Khan-led company for some time.

"god forbid a girl takes a vacation," wrote Mariah.

Check out Mariah May's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

There have been reports of her contract being up by around August. It is unclear if this means that she will be on a hiatus until she finds a new deal with the company or with WWE. Should the latter be the case, the Hollywood Ending match would be her final bout in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More