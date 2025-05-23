Mariah May finally gives a major update on her AEW status ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

Mariah May has been missing from AEW television for several weeks now. Days ahead of the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2025, the 26-year-old has seemingly provided an update on her status in the company on social media.

The Glamour has been out of action since failing to recapture her AEW Women's World Title from Toni Storm at Revolution 2025, losing to her once-mentor in a bloody and brutal Falls Count Anywhere match. Although All Elite Wrestling viewers have been clamoring for Mariah's programming return, rumors of May potentially heading to WWE after her current deal expires have been making the rounds on social media lately.

In her absence, the former Stardom talent's long-time ally and rival, Mina Shirakawa, has officially joined the AEW roster, and is set to challenge Storm for the promotion's Women's World Championship this weekend at Double or Nothing 2025. Ahead of the May 25 pay-per-view, a user on X/Twitter shared a post speculating on the status of Mariah May. The post elicited a response from the budding star herself, who suggested that she has been on vacation.

"god forbid a girl takes a vacation," wrote Mariah.

Check out Mariah May's tweet below:

May has been active on social media despite her television absence, and has even dropped hints of a potential reunion with Shirakawa. Whether Mariah will finally return this Sunday to help her former Rose Gold tag partner become Women's World Champion remains to be seen.

Mariah May's long-time stable-mate is ready to be a champion in AEW

Mina Shirakawa faced and defeated Julia Hart in the main event of this week's Dynamite. The Hounds of Hell member, as well as her ally Skye Blue, was involved in fisticuffs with The Venus of Pro Wrestling after the bout, but thankfully Toni Storm - who had been watching the match from the commentary desk - evened the odds for her current challenger.

However, a scuffle subsequently erupted between Toni and Mina, and the latter delivered considerable punishment to The Timeless One, trapping her in a Figure Four leg-lock around the ring-post. Shirakawa later voiced her resolve to unseat Storm at Double or Nothing 2025 in a backstage promo, stating:

"Toni Storm, you got a taste of what you are going to get at Double or Nothing. I have respect for you, and you are a timeless champion. But I will take your AEW Women's World Title, and I will show everyone wants Mina now." [0:00 - 0:27]

It remains to be seen if Toni Storm will leave Arizona with her title still in her possession.

