3 things that are unlikely to happen in AEW again

AEW came into existence in May 2019. The Tony Khan-led promotion has been in the game six years now, and has constantly challenged WWE's monopoly in the industry.

Over the years, the Jacksonville-based promotion has witnessed several iconic moments. From CM Punk's epic debut to Sting's memorable farewell, the TK-led company has gifted several amazing moments to wrestling fans that they would cherish forever.

However, certain specific events are unlikely to transpire in the promotion in the future. From the return of a former champion to the coronation of two WWE legends, some particular possibilities might remain unfulfilled in AEW.

In this article, let's look at three moments that are unlikely to take place in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Cope and Christian Cage might never become world champions

Cope and Christian Cage are two of the most decorated wrestlers of the past three decades. The Fatherly Figure joined AEW in March 2021, while The Rated-R Superstar arrived in the promotion in October 2023.

Christian has emerged as a valuable asset to the Tony Khan-led company in the past three years. The 51-year-old veteran has done some exceptional work as a heel in All Elite Wrestling, establishing himself as a legend in the company.

Meanwhile, Cope has also been a great addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Ultimate Opportunist has surprisingly fit in well in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which is completely different from WWE from a functional standpoint.

However, the two legends are unlikely to be rewarded with a world title run, despite their respective contributions to AEW's growth. The duo had the chance to win the coveted title earlier this year, but Tony Khan decided not to crown either of the two men.

The Ultimate Opportunist recently came up short in a lengthy feud for the AEW World Title with Jon Moxley. On the other hand, Christian Cage lost the chance to become the world champion at Revolution 2025, where he was choked out by Jon Moxley.

It could be a sign that Tony Khan does not have any plans to put the title on either Cope or Christian. The duo is way past their younger days, and as the company looks to invest in talents like Will Ospreay and Darby Allin, the two legendary figures might never get to add more gold to their world title collection.

However, the duo could join forces in the future for a final title run with the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

#2. Britt Baker might never feature in the AEW Women's World Title picture again

Britt Baker helped shape the AEW Women's division during the early years of AEW. The DMD was one of the only bright spots when the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion did not have many recognized talents.

The Doctor remains one of the best Women's World Champions in the history of the business. However, Baker might never reach the same heights in the promotion again.

With the arrival of stars like Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Mina Shirakawa, Britt Baker is no longer the central focus of her division. Stars like Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Megan Bayne are also waiting in the wings, making it difficult for Baker to re-enter the world title picture.

The DMD has been away from in-ring competition since November 2024, with there being no clear explanation for her absence. In the past few years, Baker has drastically fallen down the pecking order, and it doesn't seem like she would ever get to hold the prestigious AEW Women's World Title ever again.

#1. Cody Rhodes might never return to All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes was one of the key figures that helped in laying the foundation of AEW. When The American Nightmare left the promotion in February 2022, it came as a shocker for the entire wrestling world.

At WrestleMania 38, The Prodigal Son made a stunning comeback to WWE after six years. It was a monumental night for the Stamford-based promotion, as they had found their next major babyface.

Cody Rhodes has carved out an incredible legacy in WWE in the past three years. The American Nightmare has won back-to-back Royal Rumbles and has also featured in the main event of the last three WrestleManias.

Rhodes currently finds himself in the same spot John Cena was when The Cenation Leader was the face of the company for an entire decade. Considering the heights he has scaled in this run, WWE's No.1 Quarterback has no reason to head back to AEW.

Cody Rhodes might be one of the first inductees if All Elite Wrestling ever introduces its own Hall of Fame. However, it is very unlikely that The Dashing One would compete in the promotion ever again.

