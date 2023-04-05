2-time WWE Champion must "fix" his issues with top AEW stars if he wants to return, says Konnan

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, two-time WWE Champion CM Punk might have to resolve his problems with prominent AEW stars if he intends to return to the promotion.

Punk generated a lot of attention with his comments regarding The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page during the post-show media scrum following his All Out main event match last September. He recently made some controversial remarks on his Instagram story where he called out Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, which created doubts among fans regarding his future with the promotion.

During a recent episode of the Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan was asked if he had any advice for Tony Khan about bringing Punk back to AEW.

Konnan stated that he would bring CM Punk back, but that he needed to "fix" his issues with top AEW stars.

"Yeah, I would bring him back ... you've got to fix those, bro. I work with people I don't like, what am I going to do, quit my job? ... Sit down and you have a face-to-face. 'Hey, you're coming back, but understand, you rub people the wrong way because of this. Do you want to fix it or not?'" Konnan said. (0:59 - 1:22)

Konnan stressed the importance of listening to feedback from bosses and colleagues and being willing to change.

"Then it's up to him. You know it takes two to tango here. When people are telling you to your face, your boss and people that you hopefully respect tell you, 'Hey, you know you're f**king up,' you should be smart enough to listen and change if you need to change," Konnan said. (1:23 - 1:36)

Tony Khan and former AEW Champion CM Punk were reportedly "working on a reconciliation" before the Instagram post

Dave Meltzer has reported that AEW President Tony Khan was apparently in talks with CM Punk to bring him back to the promotion. However, the situation has become uncertain due to Punk's recent Instagram outburst.

Meltzer provided an update on the situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, confirming that Khan and Punk were in talks about bringing him back.

"The situation with CM Punk became a bigger story this week when he put up an Instagram post where he went off on Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, myself, and Chris Jericho, which he immediately took down. This came while sides were working on a reconciliation that was at least in principle agreed to, per the decision of Khan who wanted him back," said Dave Meltzer.

It remains to be seen if the problems between CM Punk and AEW can be resolved and if he will make a return to the promotion.

