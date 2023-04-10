2-time WWE Champion's return for dream match will take Tony Khan's AEW "to the next level," says top star

AEW star Dax Harwood recently suggested that a dream match featuring two-time WWE Champion CM Punk teaming up with FTR against The Elite could take Tony Khan's promotion to the "next level."

AEW's upcoming All In event in London is scheduled for Sunday, August 27, and the promotion is aiming to host its largest audience ever at Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000. With over 25,000 reported pre-sale sign-ups in the first 24 hours, excitement for this event is already high.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, Harwood expressed his enthusiasm for the event and suggested that his dream match would be them teaming up with the former AEW World Champion versus Kenny Omega and The Youngs Bucks.

"CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite. That's gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that's it. That's me dreaming. That's the dream match. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level," Harwood said.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will be able to set a new attendance record, but a match featuring CM Punk and FTR against The Elite would undoubtedly generate significant interest from fans around the world.

AEW star Dax Harwood appeals to The Elite and Punk to "make it work"

Dax Harwood appealed to CM Punk and The Elite to set aside their differences and collaborate to shape the future of professional wrestling.

During an episode of the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, he recounted his conversation with Punk after the 'Brawl Out' incident and called on those concerned to work together to make it happen.

"This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living," said Harwood.

If the six-man tag team does not happen, then FTR would probably have to defend their tag team titles at the stadium show. They won the titles on the latest episode of Dynamite.

