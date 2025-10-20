  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 2-time WWE champion seeks help; says he's injured and doesn't have health insurance

2-time WWE champion seeks help; says he's injured and doesn't have health insurance

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:58 GMT
WWE is a Stamford-based wrestling promotion at the top of the industry today [photo: wwe.com]
WWE is a Stamford-based wrestling promotion at the top of the industry today [photo: wwe.com]

A former WWE Superstar has recently addressed being out of action due to injury. Unfortunately, they didn't have health insurance, so they also discussed their current situation and how they plan on handling all that's happening.

Ad

Bobby Fish is known for his time as one-fourth of WWE NXT's Undisputed Era. He had a brief stint with AEW from 2021 to 2022 as he was brought in as a member of the Undisputed Elite alongside long-time stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. He would find himself competing for several other promotions before eventually finding a home in MLW.

In a recent post on Instagram, Fish revealed that things have not been going so well as of late. He has not competed in the ring since July due to dealing with an injury, and he didn't have health insurance for this, among other personal issues. He revealed that he was planning to start a YouTube channel and hoped that fans would come along on this journey he's on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

See his post below.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately. Got injured at a show, pulled a hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff. But I’m not here looking for a handout. I’m starting a YouTube channel because I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs, whatever I can bring. If you’ve ever supported me — cheered, booed, whatever — hit that subscribe and come along for the ride. Let’s see what we can build together." Fish posted.
Ad
Ad

Former WWE faction will not completely reunite in AEW

When Adam Cole made his way from WWE to AEW, many wondered whether he'd bring the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly followed suit a few months later, but this reunion between the three would only last a year.

Roderick Strong eventually made his way to the company, but during this time, Fish was no longer signed, so the complete reunion never happened in the end. It took a while for Strong and O'Reilly to get together, and it was only in 2025 that fans got to see them come together with Cole.

Ad

According to a report back in February, Bobby Fish's return to AEW has never been brought up. It was also revealed at the time that Cole Strong and O'Reilly were moving forward as a trio, and without The Kingdom whom they had been briefly allied.

"Bobby Fish has never been discussed for a comeback to AEW from what I'd heard. I'd imagine Undisputed will continue without Undisputed Kingdom. I don't believe Kingdom were originally intended for their reunion on PPV."
Ad

Unfortunately, despite being one of the most over factions in recent WWE history, the four original members of the Undisputed Era won't be able to finally reunite. It remains to be seen whether eventually they'll cross paths and begin one final run together.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications