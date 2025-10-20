2-time WWE champion seeks help; says he's injured and doesn't have health insurance

A former WWE Superstar has recently addressed being out of action due to injury. Unfortunately, they didn't have health insurance, so they also discussed their current situation and how they plan on handling all that's happening.Bobby Fish is known for his time as one-fourth of WWE NXT's Undisputed Era. He had a brief stint with AEW from 2021 to 2022 as he was brought in as a member of the Undisputed Elite alongside long-time stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. He would find himself competing for several other promotions before eventually finding a home in MLW.In a recent post on Instagram, Fish revealed that things have not been going so well as of late. He has not competed in the ring since July due to dealing with an injury, and he didn't have health insurance for this, among other personal issues. He revealed that he was planning to start a YouTube channel and hoped that fans would come along on this journey he's on.See his post below.&quot;Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately. Got injured at a show, pulled a hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff. But I’m not here looking for a handout. I’m starting a YouTube channel because I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs, whatever I can bring. If you’ve ever supported me — cheered, booed, whatever — hit that subscribe and come along for the ride. Let’s see what we can build together.&quot; Fish posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE faction will not completely reunite in AEWWhen Adam Cole made his way from WWE to AEW, many wondered whether he'd bring the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly followed suit a few months later, but this reunion between the three would only last a year.Roderick Strong eventually made his way to the company, but during this time, Fish was no longer signed, so the complete reunion never happened in the end. It took a while for Strong and O'Reilly to get together, and it was only in 2025 that fans got to see them come together with Cole.According to a report back in February, Bobby Fish's return to AEW has never been brought up. It was also revealed at the time that Cole Strong and O'Reilly were moving forward as a trio, and without The Kingdom whom they had been briefly allied.&quot;Bobby Fish has never been discussed for a comeback to AEW from what I'd heard. I'd imagine Undisputed will continue without Undisputed Kingdom. I don't believe Kingdom were originally intended for their reunion on PPV.&quot;Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINK2 years ago today in Daily's Place: Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish made their first entrance in AEW as the Undisputed Elite.Unfortunately, despite being one of the most over factions in recent WWE history, the four original members of the Undisputed Era won't be able to finally reunite. It remains to be seen whether eventually they'll cross paths and begin one final run together.