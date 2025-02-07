Tony Khan might never bring back ex-WWE star to AEW - Reports

Tony Khan has great relations with many former WWE talents he’s signed to AEW over the years. However, some new reports reveal that Khan might never bring back former star Bobby Fish to the promotion.

In October 2021, Bobby Fish signed a deal with AEW. The veteran shortly reunited with Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. However, they disbanded following Bobby Fish’s departure. Adam Cole has been leading the Undisputed Kingdom in the promotion and recently added Kyle O’Reilly to the group.

In a recent report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling has no plans to bring back Bobby Fish. Reuniting The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Kanellis) was also not intended by the promotion.

"Bobby Fish has never been discussed for a comeback to AEW from what I'd heard. I'd imagine Undisputed will continue without Undisputed Kingdom. I don't believe Kingdom were originally intended for their reunion on PPV."

Bobby Fish was a key part of The Undisputed Era in WWE. The faction initially consisted of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After Fish’s injury, they added Roderick Strong to the group and he went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship with Kyle O’Reilly.

Adam Cole would love to see Bobby Fish back in AEW

Bobby Fish is an experienced veteran in professional wrestling and has great relationships with Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole due to their time together in The Undisputed Era. However, he hasn’t been seen in All Elite Wrestling since 2022.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Adam Cole said he would love to see Bobby Fish return to AEW. However, it is unlikely to happen.

“I mean I would love it. I’m not sure if it will happen, but I think I think it’d be incredible. I love Bobby Fish."

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings back Bobby Fish to All Elite Wrestling.

