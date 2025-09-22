  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW, says Ricochet

2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW, says Ricochet

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:05 GMT
Ricochet
Ricochet is a former WWE star (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Ricochet recently made some controversial comments about a former WWE Champion. He said this champion will never join AEW.

Ad

AJ Styles shocked the world when he joined WWE in 2016. Soon after joining the promotion, he was involved in some major feuds with Chris Jericho and John Cena. He even captured the WWE Championship twice. However, the last few years haven't been good for him professionally. He hasn't won a singles title since 2020. Styles has also been on the losing end a few times in his current feud against Dominik Mysterio. There have also been reports that the Phenomenal One is near the end of his career. Fans have expressed disappointment over his current booking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan recently pleaded with Tony Khan on social media to sign AJ Styles to AEW. Ricochet caught wind of this tweet and responded that it's never going to happen.

"Stop! It's never gonna happen. 🤷🏽‍♂️," wrote The One and Only star.

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Ricochet takes a shot at WWE after Wrestlepalooza receives a poor rating

This past weekend, WWE booked Wrestlepalooza to go head-to-head with AEW's All Out 2025. Therefore, Triple H and company booked a stacked card of matches that should've blown All Out out of the water. However, poor match booking and streaming issues, coupled with all the ads on the show, did not please fans who voiced their opinions online. ESPN itself gave the show a 'C' grade, which spelled trouble for Triple H.

Ad

Ricochet didn't hesitate to take a dig at his former employer following their massive failure at Wrestlepalooza. He indicated that All Out did much better than WWE's PLE.

"I know our show was way better than a C. 😂 👑 #Ahaa," wrote the former WWE star.

It looks like the former Intercontinental Champion is wasting no opportunity to take a dig at his former employer.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications