2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW, says Ricochet

Ricochet recently made some controversial comments about a former WWE Champion. He said this champion will never join AEW.AJ Styles shocked the world when he joined WWE in 2016. Soon after joining the promotion, he was involved in some major feuds with Chris Jericho and John Cena. He even captured the WWE Championship twice. However, the last few years haven't been good for him professionally. He hasn't won a singles title since 2020. Styles has also been on the losing end a few times in his current feud against Dominik Mysterio. There have also been reports that the Phenomenal One is near the end of his career. Fans have expressed disappointment over his current booking.One fan recently pleaded with Tony Khan on social media to sign AJ Styles to AEW. Ricochet caught wind of this tweet and responded that it's never going to happen.&quot;Stop! It's never gonna happen. 🤷🏽‍♂️,&quot; wrote The One and Only star.Check out his tweet here:Ricochet takes a shot at WWE after Wrestlepalooza receives a poor ratingThis past weekend, WWE booked Wrestlepalooza to go head-to-head with AEW's All Out 2025. Therefore, Triple H and company booked a stacked card of matches that should've blown All Out out of the water. However, poor match booking and streaming issues, coupled with all the ads on the show, did not please fans who voiced their opinions online. ESPN itself gave the show a 'C' grade, which spelled trouble for Triple H.Ricochet didn't hesitate to take a dig at his former employer following their massive failure at Wrestlepalooza. He indicated that All Out did much better than WWE's PLE.&quot;I know our show was way better than a C. 😂 👑 #Ahaa,&quot; wrote the former WWE star.It looks like the former Intercontinental Champion is wasting no opportunity to take a dig at his former employer.