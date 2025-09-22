Ricochet takes a massive dig at WWE post Wrestlepalooza received 'C' rating

WWE Wrestlepalooza was a highly anticipated event that debuted on ESPN last weekend. However, it failed to meet expectations and received a 'C' rating, prompting AEW star Ricochet to take a massive shot at his previous employer.Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque and his regime had assembled a stacked match card for the event. It featured the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, AJ Lee, and Becky Lynch in top showdowns. Despite that, the event faced major streaming issues and produced lackluster matches, which invited a big wave of fan backlash.Furthermore, ESPN itself gave the entire Wrestlepalooza show a 'C' grade, which was bad news for Triple H. According to them, the only saving grace was the captivating bout between IYO Sky and Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship.Witnessing WWE's massive failure in front of AEW All Out, which the fans have widely appreciated, Ricochet added insult to injury. The former WWE United States Champion took to his X to take a dig at WWE's latest PLE, while praising All Out 2025 as a better show.&quot;I know our show was way better than a C. 😂 👑 #Ahaa.&quot;WWE Hall of Famer revealed to have come up with the Wrestlepalooza nameWWE Wrestlepalooza was introduced as the newest PLE by the company. Following the event, Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, in a rant towards correspondent Megan Morant, slipped the fact that he was the one to come up with the name for the Premium Live Event.&quot;I'm an intellect, damn it, and a WWE Hall of Famer. And your questions accuse me of conspiracy theories, and they're very upsetting to me on such a grand night. You know, I came up with the name Wrestlepalooza. But did you give me any credit about that?&quot; Heyman said.Despite its captivating name, the event failed to mesmerize the audience. So, it remains to be seen what Triple H and his clan will do next.