Bad news for WWE and Triple H after Wrestlepalooza 2025!

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 12:34 GMT
Tripel H (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tripel H (Image Credits: WWE.com)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 marked the beginning of a new era in the company. The Premium Live Event was the first major event to be streamed on ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service for viewers in the United States.

The show featured multiple marquee names, including a John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar clash. The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, who unsuccessfully challenged The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

ESPN's review of the show has claimed that WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 fell a little short of expectations, especially after Triple H promised epic moments on the show.

The Wrestlepalooza 2025 card kicked off with the Cena-Lesnar bout. The Beast Incarnate dominated the contest and quite arguably squashed him after hitting multiple F5s.

A new Women's World Champion was crowned on the night, as Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious over IYO SKY to win the title that was previously vacated by Naomi. The show also marked the return of AJ Lee and the reunited Usos, who lost their Tag Team Match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Sam Roberts was shocked by Drew McIntyre's athletic abilities against Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Drew McIntyre's athletic abilities were on display against Cody Rhodes. Despite not coming out on top in their match, McIntyre's moveset impressed Sam Roberts.

Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, he said:

"I'm sitting here when he's winding up for that dive. I thought he was going to do like a tope suicida through the ropes or something like that and go like, ‘Why is this guy diving when he leaps like he's Montez Ford clearing the top rope, flipping in midair and landing on Cody Rhodes?’ I go, 'What are we seeing?' That flip caught me totally by surprise. I legitimately yelled. … I mean, shoulders like boulders. The fact that he's doing that is insane,"

There is a big possibility of McIntyre and Rhodes crossing paths in the Men's WarGames Match. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

