Drew McIntyre "insane" for pulling off crazy Wrestlepalooza spot against Cody Rhodes, Sam Roberts explains

WWE analyst Sam Roberts was shocked to see Drew McIntyre pull off an "insane" spot at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. McIntyre challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship but came up short.

At Wrestlepalooza, McIntyre had a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Title from The American Nightmare. During the match, The Scottish Psychopath pulled out all the stops to beat down Rhodes.

One of the spots he executed was an Over The Top Rope Suicide Senton, which surprised Roberts. The longtime wrestling analyst revealed on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show that he couldn't believe someone of Drew McIntyre's size could do something Montez Ford of the Street Profits could do.

"I'm sitting here when he's winding up for that dive. I thought he was going to do like a tope suicida through the ropes or something like that and go like, ‘Why is this guy diving when he leaps like he's Montez Ford clearing the top rope, flipping in midair and landing on Cody Rhodes?’ I go, 'What are we seeing?' That flip caught me totally by surprise. I legitimately yelled. … I mean, shoulders like boulders. The fact that he's doing that is insane," Roberts said.

Drew McIntyre had momentum after hitting the move, but he tried to do too much by going for a Claymore on Cody Rhodes through the side of the announcer's table. The move backfired, resulting in Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Reason why Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre main evented Wrestlepalooza

According to Fightful Select, there were plans for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar to main event Wrestlepalooza. They are two of the biggest names in WWE history, so it made sense for them to headline the first premium live event under ESPN.

However, the worldwide leader in sports reportedly wanted a big title match to main event the show. It was a way to create a big-fight feel since ESPN is known for the best sporting events in the world, and there's no bigger championship in pro wrestling than the Undisputed WWE Title.

Please credit the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

