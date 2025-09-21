Huge update on John Cena's WWE future after Brock Lesnar buries him at Wrestlepalooza 2025 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:24 GMT
Fans are still coming to terms with John Cena's shocking loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where he lost in less than 10 minutes. That said, there's still something to cheer about as Cena's next appearance is not too far away, with him scheduled for Crown Jewel 2025 in three weeks from now, on October 11.

Heading into the show, everyone knew Lesnar could prove to be one of Cena's toughest opponents in his retirement tour. However, not many expected The Leader of Cenation to go down this way, especially when he's on his last hurrah. The bout at Wrestlepalooza 2025 was also reminiscent of their SummerSlam 2014 match, where Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena in an extended squash.

While many fans on the internet are understandably distraught over this, WWE has a chance to redeem itself at Crown Jewel 2025. Cena's next appearance would go down at the Australia event on October 11, and it remains to be seen which opponent the sports entertainment juggernaut has in store for him next.

A rematch with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel is also a possibility, as The Beast Incarnate unleashed a brutal post-match assault on Cena.

Vince Russo thinks Chris Jericho could be John Cena's final WWE opponent

With Cena's retirement match less than three months away, there's been a lot of chatter regarding who WWE could pick for the coveted spot at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. On a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion speculated that with Chris Jericho's AEW contract expiring around the same time, WWE could pick him as the one to retire John Cena.

"You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?"

Cena and Jericho are no strangers to each other, having gone to war against each other countless times in WWE in the mid-2000s and beyond.

