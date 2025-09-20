WWE fans left in tears after shocking burial involving John Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena was in the opening match of Wrestlepalooza 2025, and the outcome of the bout was nothing short of stunning. Following what can only be described as a shocking burial, WWE fans were left in tears.The crowd in Indianapolis at Wrestlepalooza was almost unanimously pro-Cena, with what looked like a majority of the crowd wearing the city-exclusive Cena merchandise. Knowing it was his last time ever appearing there, naturally, the sentiment was high, and everyone wanted to see him defeat Brock Lesnar. However, that wasn't the case as Lesnar would end up decimating Cena, not too far apart from their SummerSlam 2014 clash 11 years ago.After the match, Brock Lesnar wasn't done, and he continued to destroy Cena, hitting one more F5 as well as an F5 on the referee. But as John Cena was seemingly buried, WWE fans, especially young ones, were left in tears.The cameras highlighted the number of children in the crowd who were there to see Cena, and it was shocking to see that WWE chose the route of Lesnar burying him instead of a more even battle that The Cenation Leader lost by the skin of his teeth.It's going to be interesting to see what happens following this, as Cena now has only five dates left before the curtains close on his iconic pro wrestling career. Whatever you feel about this match, one thing is for sure - WWE's handling of John Cena's retirement tour will be a topic of discussion for years to come.From how the heel turn was handled to moments like this, fans certainly have a strong opinion of how the entire run has been booked. Either way, there were a lot of heartbroken fans in Indianapolis, as they witnessed the greatest to ever do it get decimated by one of his oldest rivals.