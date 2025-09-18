Ex-champion will return after 8 years to be John Cena's final opponent, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's retirement tour in WWE is set to end by the end of the year, which has raised questions about who his final opponent will be. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, a former champion of the company could potentially be booked as his final opponent, although Russo himself is not pleased with the prospect.

Ad

The ex-champion being talked about is Chris Jericho, who is rumored to be leaving AEW afor WWE after his current contract ends. According to Russo, Triple H places much more importance on audience reaction than setting up a good storyline, which may lead to him booking Jericho as Cena's final opponent instead of some homegrown WWE talent.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Russo stated:

"You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?" [4:44 onwards]

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

The WWE veteran also suggested another final opponent for John Cena

According to Vince Russo, Jacob Fatu would have been a good opponent for Cena if he was handled better by the creative department.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I don't even know if he is in the doghouse now or not. God the only one is, if you'd have continued to have him rolling rolling rolling rolling and the people would get behind him, would be (Jacob) Fatu. But even now, they've taken the belt off of him; he wasn't on the show last week. So that's why I am saying there is nothing." [4:06 onwards]

Ad

For now, it remains to be seen who will be booked as John Cena's final opponent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!