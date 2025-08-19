Top AEW star's contract expiring this year; "lots of talk" in WWE about a potential move - Reports 

A new report has suggested that there have been talks within WWE regarding a top AEW star's potential return. The talent's contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly expiring this year.
Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. He is also the promotion's first-ever world champion. The Ocho has been absent from TV for the past few months, and there have been speculations about his possible WWE return.
On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Jericho's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion will be up late this year. The report also indicated there have been talks within WWE about the top AEW star's potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
"Jericho is actually a really big story. His contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE. I know from a WWE standpoint that there is [a] lot of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything."
Meltzer further said he has heard Jericho would be heading to the Triple H-led WWE.
"That’s a big story to watch at the end of the year. But yeah, there’s been a lot, a lot of talk I’ve heard in the last week from many different people about the situation with Jericho and the belief that he’s inevitably going to be in WWE." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]
Wrestling veteran on why Chris Jericho hasn't left AEW for WWE
Chris Jericho's possible WWE return will likely send shockwaves through the wrestling world. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan speculated on the reason why Jericho has not left AEW for six years.
On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that Jericho hasn't left the Tony Khan-led promotion yet because he is being paid a lot.
“And the other thing is, you can say, oh, AEW, bro, it isn't as good as the WWE, but he is getting paid. Believe that.”
Only time will tell whether Jericho will ever be back in WWE.