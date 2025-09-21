3 Reasons why WWE didn’t put the Undisputed Championship on Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 21, 2025 04:45 GMT
Drew McIntyre failed to become Champion at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE on X]
WWE Wrestlepalooza's ending came as a major disappointment to many, as it had no surprises or cliffhangers. The American Nightmare defeated The Scottish Warrior clean and retained the gold. The main event was not only a weak part of the show, but McIntyre's loss also doesn't seem justified.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the company didn't put the Undisputed WWE Championship on Drew McIntyre at the recent premium live event.

#3. It was too early for Cody Rhodes' second title reign to end

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, and Drew McIntyre was his first challenger in this second Undisputed Title reign. If The American Nightmare had lost at Wrestlepalooza, it would be too soon for him to drop the championship.

Also, it would have put Rhodes in a weaker position and made his victory over Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer worthless. So, this could be the key reason why the Triple H creative team decided not to put the World Title on McIntyre's shoulders at the Indianapolis show.

#2. WWE wanted to book Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for Crown Jewel

In the post-show of Wrestlepalooza, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a Crown Jewel Championship match in Perth, Australia. The Visionary and The American Nightmare already have a heated history in the company, which makes their Crown Jewel match more exciting to watch.

WWE's intention to book Cody vs. Seth for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event seems to be another reason behind The Scottish Warriors' loss. If Drew had won at Wrestlepalooza, the company would have no choice but to book Rollins vs. McIntyre, which they had not intended.

#1. No big plans for Drew McIntyre

Many would agree that the recent booking of Drew McIntyre is proof that the company has no big plans for him despite his massive popularity. The former Royal Rumble winner is known as one of the best active stars on social media for his hilarious posts and interaction with fans.

Despite this, the Stamford-based promotion continues to derail the momentum of the former world champion. With the clean loss at Wrestlepalooza, it's not tough to assume that WWE has no major plans for him, and this is a crucial reason behind his loss to Cody Rhodes.

Even if Triple H has other big plans for Drew, they need to execute them as soon as possible before it gets too late.

