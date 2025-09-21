4 WWE Stars Triple H buried at Wrestlepalooza

WWE’s first-ever premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, is officially in the books, and fans have been filling the internet with their reactions to all the action that unfolded at the PLE. Some massive matches were featured on the show, including the main event featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.A number of stars made history with their appearances at the PLE. While John Cena marked his final appearance as a wrestler in Indianapolis ahead of his retirement, AJ Lee returned to the ring for the first time in over a decade to make the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, submit. With a number of stars making headlines while some getting big losses, let’s check a few names that Triple H ended up burying at the PLE.#4 &amp; #3. The UsosJimmy and Jey Uso reunited for the first time in months to take on the team of Bronson Reed and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. The match was initially set to be a classic tag team match, but the addition of a special guest referee, LA Knight, ended up making the match more than just a classic battle.While intense action unfolded during the match, the final moments saw Jey Uso and LA Knight arguing before Bron Breakker managed to deliver a massive spear to the Usos through the table, which led to their victory. While The Usos did end up leaving the arena with their heads high following their performance, the duo undoubtedly ended up losing all the momentum they had.#2. Drew McIntyreThe Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre has been trying to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship and managed to take down Cody Rhodes on SmackDown multiple times. However, when the title was on the line, the former WWE Champion ended up taking up the loss after a failed attempt to deliver a claymore kick to Rhodes through the table.The Scottish Warrior’s leg gave up following the attempt, which was the reason for his loss at the PLE. After his loss, McIntyre clearly lost all the momentum he had on his side walking into the battle, and undoubtedly needs a new storyline to get back on top after being buried on the show.#1. 17-time WWE Champion John CenaThe Franchise Player, John Cena, faced the biggest nightmare of his career, Brock Lesnar, in a singles battle at the PLE. While Cena made it to the ring quite fresh, he ended up getting dominated by the Beast Incarnate, getting decimated by six consecutive F-5s to kick off the show.Cena undoubtedly got buried in his match against Brock Lesnar, and is now advertised to appear in Perth, Australia, at Crown Jewel. Following the massive loss for Cena, who surprisingly ended up getting buried on the show. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.