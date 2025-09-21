Drew McIntyre's immediate reaction after losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza revealed

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 21, 2025 12:19 GMT
Drew McIntyre (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre failed to dethrone Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza. He has now reacted on social media after his loss.

McIntyre's feud with Rhodes began post-SummerSlam 2025, where Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship by dethroning John Cena. McIntyre stepped up as The American Nightmare's first title challenger in his second reign as champion.

On X, McIntyre immediately reacted after losing to Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. He was beaten in the show's main event after failing to connect with the Claymore and injuring his right leg in the process.

Check out McIntyre's post on X:

Jonathan Coachman commented on Drew McIntyre's loss at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Jonathan Coachman commented on Drew McIntyre's loss from WWE Wrestlepalooza and pointed out a few other things that failed to impress him from the show.

Taking to his official X handle, Coachman wrote the following:

"HHH promised a bunch of surprises tonight at Wrestlepalooza and we got 2... 1. Paul Heyman introduces Brock 2. Stephanie McMahon finds out she is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Do you think espn is happy with that as their first show? I thought they were going to have run ins. Legit surprises. No Roman, no Randy, no Rhea, No Bianca, No Charlotte. I would have had all stars on deck. Felt like a glorified Smackdown to me. And what has Drew McIntyre done to pi** off the bosses. He is one of my favorites and what every superstar should aspire to be and look like. And he has been losing every big match for 2 years."

McIntyre is a former 3-time WWE World Champion. Last year, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL before losing the title to Damian Priest within minutes after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

