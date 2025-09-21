Drew McIntyre may have upset WWE bosses, alleges former employee after Wrestlepalooza loss

WWE Wrestlepalooza was the same old story for Drew McIntyre - So close, yet so far. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman has shared his thoughts on the show and explained a possible reason behind The Scotsman's recent shortcomings.During the main event of Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.The latter pushed The American Nightmare to his limits, but failed to dethrone him after his leg gave out in the closing moments of the match.McIntyre has remained unsuccessful in his relentless pursuit of the world title since WrestleMania 40. His loss at Wrestlepalooza left some fans and veterans alike unhappy.Among them was a former WWE commentator, Jonathan Coachman, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) to describe the show as glorified SmackDown. He felt that Triple H failed to live up to his promise.&quot;HHH promised a bunch of surprises tonight at Wrestlepalooza and we got 2... 1. Paul Heyman introduces Brock 2. Stephanie McMahon finds out she is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Do you think espn is happy with that as their first show? I thought they were going to have run ins. Legit surprises. No Roman, no Randy, no Rhea, No Bianca, No Charlotte. I would have had all stars on deck. Felt like a glorified Smackdown to me.&quot;Coachman raised a theory (no pun intended) that McIntyre may have done something to upset WWE bosses, which is why he has been booked to lose every big match.&quot;And what has Drew McIntyre done to pi** off the bosses. He is one of my favorites and what every superstar should aspire to be and look like. And he has been losing every big match for 2 years.&quot;You can check out his tweet here.What's next for Drew McIntyre after WWE Wrestlepalooza?Drew McIntyre appears to be out of the title picture for now.During the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.Later on, Triple H announced that the two men would be facing each other for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake Premium Live Event in Australia next month.As for The Scottish Warrior, he needs to work his way up if he wants another crack at Cody Rhodes' title down the road.Fans must tune into SmackDown next week to find out how the storyline between the two rivals continues..