Cody Rhodes collapses mid-match against Drew McIntyre; Concern for WWE Champion at Wrestlepalooza

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was still feeling the effects of Drew McIntyre's attack during their match at Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes collapsed mid-match as the announcers showed concern for The American Nightmare. After regaining the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, Rhodes was taken out by McIntyre a few days later with a Claymore through the side of the announcer's table. He was written out of television to film Street Fighter before returning on the September 12 episode of SmackDown. In last Friday's contract signing, Drew McIntyre got the upper hand on Cody Rhodes by hitting him with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt and a big boot to end the show. Rhodes seemed to have been feeling the effects of it during his match against The Scottish Psychopath at Wrestlepalooza.Rhodes was trying to hit the Cody Cutter when he suddenly lost his balance. He would regain his wits a few seconds later and successfully execute his signature move. Drew McIntyre would continue to work on Cody Rhodes' head during the match. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett attributed Rhodes not being himself to the attack by McIntyre, as well as his hectic schedule as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cody Rhodes retains Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyreThe match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza spilled into the outside during its climax. McIntyre was ready to hit a Claymore on Rhodes through the side of the announcer's table when referee Ryan Tran prevented him from doing it.McIntyre wasn't fazed by the referee's warning and still tried to hit the Claymore before Rhodes ducked. The Scottish Psychopath went through the side and seemingly hurt his ankle. The match continued, but McIntyre's foot gave out, leading to Rhodes hitting an Avalanche Cody Cutter. The American Night would then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre puts the blame on the referee.