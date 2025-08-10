Drew McIntyre taunts Cody Rhodes after brutal SmackDown attack

Drew McIntyre taunted Cody Rhodes today following his brutal attack on WWE SmackDown. Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.Rhodes and Cena teamed up to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul this past Friday night on the blue brand. After the match, McIntyre unleashed a heinous attack on The American Nightmare and hit him with a Claymore through the announce table. The Scottish Warrior took to social media today to taunt the champion and shared an image of the attack on SmackDown.&quot;Do you feel in charge, Cody?&quot; he wrote.Logan Paul interrupted John Cena's promo this past Friday night on SmackDown, and it was revealed that the two stars would be squaring off at Clash in Paris on August 31. McIntyre and The Maverick defeated Randy Orton and popular singer Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025 last weekend.Former WWE manager reveals why he respects Drew McIntyre's rivalWrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared why he respected Jelly Roll following his loss to Drew McIntyre's team at SummerSlam.Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Mantell revealed why he had respect for Jelly Roll following the PLE. He noted that the major star likely wanted to lose the match at SummerSlam and gave him credit for not being selfish. Logan Paul pinned Jelly Roll last weekend after connecting with a Frog Splash off of the top turnbuckle.&quot;I think, when they gave him the finish, I think he was relieved because he wanted to get beat. Because even his own friends would look at him and say no, you didn't beat Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. They'd believe they (Logan and Drew) would beat him. So I think he said this is the best thing to do. And he is not selfish, I will say that for him,&quot; said Dutch Mantell. John Cena turned babyface ahead of his title match at SummerSlam and was forgiven by Cody Rhodes for his actions. Cena joined forces with The Rock earlier this year and turned heel to become Undisputed WWE Champion. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Rhodes and McIntyre in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.