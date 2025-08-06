Major star "wanted to get beat" at WWE SummerSlam, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam had a slew of fantastic matches this year, including a match involving celebrity Jelly Roll. While the Grammy nominee lost, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes it was his own decision.

Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. While he did have some standout moments, he was ultimately unable to take the win. The bout itself was well-executed, earning the praise of Dutch Mantell.

Speaking about the match on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's UnSKripted, the WWE veteran explained why he respected Jelly Roll. He said:

"I think, when they gave him the finish, I think he was relieved because he wanted to get beat. Because even his own friends would look at him and say no, you didn't beat Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. They'd believe they (Logan and Drew) would beat him. So I think he said this is the best thing to do. And he is not selfish, I will say that for him." [From 37:15 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Jelly Roll will return to the WWE ring someday again.

