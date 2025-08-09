  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Controversial finish to the main event of SmackDown featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre

Controversial finish to the main event of SmackDown featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:12 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre were all in the main event of SmackDown, but things completely broke down and ended with controversy on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, John Cena wasn't confronted by Brock Lesnar. He was confronted by Logan Paul as their Clash in Paris match was made official. This will be one of Cena's final matches, and it also likely means that the Brock Lesnar feud is being held off for next month. Either way, Cody Rhodes had to save Cena from an attack by both McIntyre and Logan Paul, setting up a tag team main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the main event, Logan Paul hit John Cena with a DQ, leading to a controversial finish to the tag team match. However, they weren't done after the main event of SmackDown and made sure to make a statement.

Ad

For Drew McIntyre, it meant targeting the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and sending him through the announcer's table. And when we say sending him through the table, we don't mean from over the top like it's usually done. McIntyre quite literally hit the Claymore Kick through the bottom half of the announcer's desk, leading Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett to make a screech that we haven't heard from them before.

Cena vs Logan Paul is set to be the program for Clash in Paris, which means that we will be seeing it get sparsely built up towards the end of this month. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

Ad

As for Drew McIntyre, he had his eyes on the WWE Championship: a title he hasn't held in nearly five years. That, too, could be the program at Clash in Paris. This comes after reports that the filming of the Street Fighter movie won't affect anything major in Cody Rhodes' schedule.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications