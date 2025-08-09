Controversial finish to the main event of SmackDown featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre were all in the main event of SmackDown, but things completely broke down and ended with controversy on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025.This week on SmackDown, John Cena wasn't confronted by Brock Lesnar. He was confronted by Logan Paul as their Clash in Paris match was made official. This will be one of Cena's final matches, and it also likely means that the Brock Lesnar feud is being held off for next month. Either way, Cody Rhodes had to save Cena from an attack by both McIntyre and Logan Paul, setting up a tag team main event.In the main event, Logan Paul hit John Cena with a DQ, leading to a controversial finish to the tag team match. However, they weren't done after the main event of SmackDown and made sure to make a statement.For Drew McIntyre, it meant targeting the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and sending him through the announcer's table. And when we say sending him through the table, we don't mean from over the top like it's usually done. McIntyre quite literally hit the Claymore Kick through the bottom half of the announcer's desk, leading Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett to make a screech that we haven't heard from them before.Cena vs Logan Paul is set to be the program for Clash in Paris, which means that we will be seeing it get sparsely built up towards the end of this month. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.As for Drew McIntyre, he had his eyes on the WWE Championship: a title he hasn't held in nearly five years. That, too, could be the program at Clash in Paris. This comes after reports that the filming of the Street Fighter movie won't affect anything major in Cody Rhodes' schedule.