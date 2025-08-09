John Cena is assaulted by a recently formed tag team; saved by Cody Rhodes

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 09, 2025 00:46 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena came out as the real version of himself on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam and was as vulnerable as he could be with the fans. He was attacked by a recently formed tag team.

Ad

The greatest of all time, and "never-seen-seventeen" time WWE World Champion, was out on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 and spoke from the heart when it came to being honest and vulnerable. The fans in Montreal embraced him as he was, and it was here that he declared that he was afraid that Lesnar had a "John Cena" problem on his hands.

However, he was then confronted by the 30-year-old Logan Paul, who first teased a singles match against Cena (it was later made official), but as they had a back-and-forth, it turned out to be a ruse as Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind. Cody Rhodes would then come out and make the save.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This set up two matches: One for John Cena at Clash in Paris 2025 and one for tonight's episode of SmackDown, where Cena and Cody Rhodes would take on the recently formed tag team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Paul and McIntyre, as you likely know, defeated Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025 and have some major momentum on their side. However, the duo of Rhodes and Cena is certainly an incredible one, as they represent the past and present faces of WWE.

Ad
A big match was confirmed tonight [Credit: Ryan16712 on X]
A big match was confirmed tonight [Credit: Ryan16712 on X]

Fans might be disappointed to know that Cena vs. Brock Lesnar isn't the direction for Clash in Paris 2025. This means that the earliest we'll get it will most likely be at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth in October.

It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. This will mark the biggest gap between two premium live events in 2025.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications