John Cena is assaulted by a recently formed tag team; saved by Cody Rhodes

John Cena came out as the real version of himself on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam and was as vulnerable as he could be with the fans. He was attacked by a recently formed tag team.The greatest of all time, and &quot;never-seen-seventeen&quot; time WWE World Champion, was out on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 and spoke from the heart when it came to being honest and vulnerable. The fans in Montreal embraced him as he was, and it was here that he declared that he was afraid that Lesnar had a &quot;John Cena&quot; problem on his hands.However, he was then confronted by the 30-year-old Logan Paul, who first teased a singles match against Cena (it was later made official), but as they had a back-and-forth, it turned out to be a ruse as Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind. Cody Rhodes would then come out and make the save.This set up two matches: One for John Cena at Clash in Paris 2025 and one for tonight's episode of SmackDown, where Cena and Cody Rhodes would take on the recently formed tag team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.Paul and McIntyre, as you likely know, defeated Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025 and have some major momentum on their side. However, the duo of Rhodes and Cena is certainly an incredible one, as they represent the past and present faces of WWE.A big match was confirmed tonight [Credit: Ryan16712 on X]Fans might be disappointed to know that Cena vs. Brock Lesnar isn't the direction for Clash in Paris 2025. This means that the earliest we'll get it will most likely be at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth in October.It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. This will mark the biggest gap between two premium live events in 2025.