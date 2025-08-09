  • home icon
  John Cena admits surprising reason why he's afraid of the Brock Lesnar situation following SummerSlam 2025

John Cena admits surprising reason why he's afraid of the Brock Lesnar situation following SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 09, 2025
John Cena came out as the real version of himself after SummerSlam 2025, and he was raw, honest, and vulnerable, which the fans in attendance loved. He gave a surprising reason why he's "afraid" of the Brock Lesnar situation.

As you know, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after a two-year absence that saw him get involved in some major legal issues as he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit that finally saw Vince McMahon's involvement with the sports entertainment juggernaut come to an end. The topic of Lesnar's return has been a controversial one, but WWE deemed that it was time to bring him back, and he came and confronted John Cena at the end of SummerSlam 2025.

Although he only briefly addressed Brock Lesnar, the 17-time World Champion admitted that he was only afraid because Lesnar got himself a "John Cena problem."

From the look of things, the earliest we're getting that Cena vs Lesnar match is at Crown Jewel 2025. As of now, Cena only has 11 dates left, and this is going to translate to very few matches. As for Clash in Paris, Cena's opponent is confirmed, but it isn't Brock Lesnar.

It was undoubtedly disappointing for many fans to see that Cena vs. Lesnar wasn't the direction for Paris, which means that at the very most, there will likely be space for just one last major feud before he calls it quits in December.

But we may only have an idea of who that final opponent is by October. There are no signs to indicate who that could be, but it's going to be interesting, especially now that Cena is a babyface again.

The crowd in Montreal fully embraced the "real" Cena, and it was a wholesome moment after SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
