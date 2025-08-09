John Cena confirms he's facing 30-year-old star at Clash in Paris and not Brock Lesnar

John Cena's match for Clash in Paris 2025 is confirmed, and it might surprise you to learn that his opponent won't be Brock Lesnar. Instead, it's set to be popular 30-year-old superstar Logan Paul.John Cena came out on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025, and fans in Montreal were just happy to have the real version of him back. It was here that he admitted that he was afraid of being gone and forgotten, although he doesn't blame WWE for moving on, as they should once he's gone. Now, there are only 11 dates left for the greatest of all time to say his goodbyes, and a clash with Brock Lesnar is inevitable after SummerSlam. He even went as far as to say that he was scared that Lesnar had a &quot;Cena problem&quot; on his hands.However, it was social media megastar Logan Paul who came out and confronted John Cena to set up a blockbuster match. Logan Paul refused to do it in Montreal and wanted to do it in Paris instead. Drew McIntyre would attack Cena from behind, leading to Cody Rhodes making the save. After this, Cena stated that he would face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025.This means that the earliest we could get the Cena-Lesnar match is at Crown Jewel in Perth this October. This also likely means that a lion's share of Lesnar's next set of appearances could be happening in September, which incidentally will mark the first month in a while without a premium live event.While January had no Premium Live Event, there was the second edition of the rebooted Saturday Night's Main Event. Since WrestleMania 41, it has been all guns blazing with event after event, and some fans have cited this as a reason for fatigue.Meanwhile, John Cena and Cody Rhodes would announce that they will pair together for the main event of SmackDown on August 8th.